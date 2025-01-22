What's the story

Comedian and former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will return as the host of the 2025 Grammy Awards, marking his fifth consecutive year in the role.

The announcement comes less than two weeks before the ceremony, much later than Noah's usual hosting confirmations.

With this stint, Noah joins an exclusive club of Grammy hosts with five or more appearances, including Andy Williams (seven times), John Denver (six times), and LL Cool J (five times).