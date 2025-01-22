Trevor Noah to host 2025 Grammy Awards—fifth year in row
What's the story
Comedian and former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will return as the host of the 2025 Grammy Awards, marking his fifth consecutive year in the role.
The announcement comes less than two weeks before the ceremony, much later than Noah's usual hosting confirmations.
With this stint, Noah joins an exclusive club of Grammy hosts with five or more appearances, including Andy Williams (seven times), John Denver (six times), and LL Cool J (five times).
Host's involvement
Noah's dual role and nomination at the Grammys
Apart from hosting, Noah will also be a producer for the show.
He is also nominated in the Best Comedy Album category for his album Where Was I.
This is his second nomination in the category after last year's nod for I Wish You Would.
His competitors include Ricky Gervais, Dave Chappelle, Jim Gaffigan, and Nikki Glaser.
Nomination highlights
Top contenders and diversity at the 2025 Grammys
Beyoncé leads the nominations with 11 nods, followed by Charli XCX and Post Malone, who each have seven.
Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish are up for seven awards, while Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan trail closely with six nominations each.
The Grammy Awards continue to showcase the diversity and creativity of the global music community across various genres.
Ceremony details
2025 Grammy Awards to proceed amid wildfire crisis
The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on February 2, airing live from Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena.
The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+.
Although wildfires have significantly devastated the area, the show will not just honor music but also help raise money for relief efforts.
"We mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to our city in recent days," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said earlier.