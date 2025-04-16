What's the story

Renowned Tollywood film producer Dil Raju has announced a partnership between his production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, and Quantum AI Global, a leading artificial intelligence technology company.

As per media reports, the two aim to create a "creative ecosystem" using AI technology for innovative solutions in the film industry.

Raju stated, "This venture is not just about enhancing content; it's about building robust AI infrastructure for the entertainment ecosystem."