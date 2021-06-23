Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 08:06 pm

A 20-year-old engineering student from Tamil Nadu, K Praveen, is looking to enter the Guinness World Records for the longest tongue in the world. A resident of Thiruthangal in Viruthunagar, Praveen has a 10.8cm-long tongue when measured from the tip to the rear section while extended. For comparison, the average length of a male tongue is 8.5cm-long from the epiglottis to the tip.

He can even paint and draw using his tongue

Praveen does not only have a long tongue but can also draw and write with it! Reportedly, he's sketched realistic pictures of famous personalities and written Tamil alphabets. His feats have earned him a place in the India Book of Records for the longest tongue in the country, among other records. He is currently aiming to enter the world's most coveted Guinness World Records.

Praveen holds these records as per India Book of Records

Praveen also reportedly holds the record for using his tongue to touch his nose 110 times on average in a minute, touching his elbow 142 times on average in one minute, and writing all 247 Tamil letters in 1 hour 22 minutes and 26 seconds.

Praveen is hoping to get monetary aid from state government

Notably, the robotics student also became the "Grand Master" of the Asia Book of Records for touching his nose 219 times in a minute. Making his aspirations clear, he told News18 Tamil Nadu, "Even though my achievements have been recorded in India, yet I seek to take my talent worldwide. This would only be possible if the Tamil Nadu government provides me the aid."

He needs funds to go global with his talents

So what does he want to achieve? He aims to write all the 1,330 Thirukkural couplets for the Guinness World Records and he is also practicing touching his eyelids with his tongue. The current Guinness World Records holder of the longest tongue (male) title in the world is Nick Stoeberl from the United States of America with a 10.1cm-long tongue.

Here's more about length of tongues

To note, Stoeberl's measurement was done from the tip of his tongue to the middle of the closed top lip. He was included in the book in November 2012. Guinness World Records says that on average, the tongue is 10cm-long when measured from the tip to the oropharynx, or where it begins. Another way of measuring it is from the epiglottis to the tip.