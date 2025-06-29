Ahmedabad, Melbourne as WTC final venues? Ravi Shastri suggests alternatives 

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has suggested that the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final could be held at different venues, including Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, in the future. He made this suggestion while speaking on a Wisden Cricket podcast. The idea comes after South Africa recently clinched their first-ever WTC title by defeating Australia at Lord's, London. Notably, all three WTC finals have been held in the UK so far.

Venue debate Shastri's thoughts on WTC final venues Shastri believes that once the WTC final gains more popularity, it would be logical to move it to bigger venues. He said, "I think to start off initially, it's good if it's here (Lord's) actually. Once it gets the popularity and eyebrows it deserves, then it can start shifting." He also suggested Melbourne Cricket Ground as a potential venue for future WTC finals.

Capacity consideration 'Ahmedabad can be a great place...' Shastri stressed the importance of crowd capacity in selecting venues for the WTC final. He said, "Ahmedabad can be a great place for the WTC final. Basically, the places where you can draw a crowd. Because Lord's is not a 100,000-seater stadium." Notably, the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad played host to the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final between India and Australia.