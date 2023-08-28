Durand Cup 2023: Presenting the four semi-finalists

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 28, 2023 | 08:04 pm 3 min read

The Mariners defeated Mumbai City FC 3-1 in the Durand Cup quarter-finals

Northeast United, East Bengal, FC Goa, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have reached the semi-finals of the 2023 Durand Cup. The Mariners and the Red and Golds have won the trophy 16 times, which is a joint-record. One of them will look to win this time and steer clear of their arch-rivals. FC Goa won the trophy in 2021. Here we decode the semi-finalists.

East Bengal have shown promise under Carles Cuadrat

Leaving all the previous disappointments behind, East Bengal have embarked on a new mission under coach Carles Cuadrat. They started with a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army but roared back with two 1-0 wins over MBSG and Punjab FC to top the group. East Bengal defeated Gokulam Kerala 2-1 to reach the semi-finals. Spanish striker Javier Siverio has scored two goals for them.

Northeast United can be the dark horse

Northeast United, under their new coach Juan Benali, have done exceptionally well. The Highlanders played a 2-2 draw against FC Goa while winning the other two matches against Shillong Lalong and Downtown Heroes. They finished second but qualified as one of the two best second-placed teams. Northeast defeated Indian Army 1-0 to reach the semis. Youngster Parthib Gogoi leads the pack with four goals.

Can FC Goa win their second Durand Cup title?

FC Goa have looked at ease in this edition of the Durand Cup. They have appointed Manolo Marquez as their new head coach, and the Gaurs have shown fluency in their gameplay. Other than the draw against Northeast, they humbled the Downtown Heroes 3-0 and Shillong Lajong 6-0. The Gaurs then decimated Chennaiyin FC 4-1 in the quarters. Noah Saddaoui has scored five goals.

Mohun Bagan SG will aim to end their 23-year jinx

The last time the Mariners won the Durand Cup was in 2000. They will aim to end the jinx this year. Barring the 1-0 defeat against EB, they won against the Bangladesh Army and Punjab FC. They finished second but qualified as one of the best second-placed teams. MBSG registered an emphatic 3-1 win over Mumbai City. Anwar Ali has been their standout player.

A look at the key players from these teams

Anwar has been the main man in defense for MBSG. The young center-back also has a knack of scoring from set-pieces. Saddaoui has been exceptional in attack for Goa scoring five goals in the tournament. Goa's Carlos Martinez has also scored thrice. Borja Herrera has been the midfield general for East Bengal. Romain Philippoteaux will be key for NEUFC. He has scored two goals.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 Durand Cup semis

The first semi-final will be between Northeast United and East Bengal on August 29. The second semi-final will be between MBSG and FC Goa on August 31. Both matches will be played at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. There's a chance of a Kolkata Derby in the finals if both the clubs win their respective semi-finals. The final will be played on September 3.

