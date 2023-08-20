Serie A champions Napoli sink Frosinone 3-1 in 2023-24 opener

Sports

Serie A champions Napoli sink Frosinone 3-1 in 2023-24 opener

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 20, 2023 | 01:09 am 3 min read

Victor Osimhen slammed a fantastic brace against Frosinone (Photo credit: Twitter/sscnapoli)

Napoli started their title defense with authority as they came from behind to beat newly-promoted Frosinone 3-1 on matchday one of the Serie A 2023-24 season on Saturday. Victor Osimhen slammed a brilliant brace, while Matteo Politano scored the other goal for the Partenopei. Abdou Harroui handed the lead to Frosinone. Manager Rudi Garcia kick-started his new stint with a fine win. Here's more.

Most goals in the top-5 European Leagues in 2023

As per Opta, Osimhen has scored the most goals in the top-five European leagues in the calendar year of 2023. He has scored 19 goals, one more than Harry Kane. He equaled Kane with his first goal in this game. Overall, the Nigerian marksman has slammed home 61 goals for Napoli in 102 appearances. He has now raced to 52 Serie A goals.

Di Lorenzo scripted this Serie A record

As per Opta, this is the first time Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo provided two assists in a single Serie A match. Notably, six out of his 10 assists in the Serie A have been for Osimhen's goals.

Harroui registered this record on debut

Harroui converted the penalty and gave Frosinone the lead and became the third player to score in the first match for Frosinone in Serie A. He joins the likes of Danilo Soddimo (August 2015 vs Torino) and Arlind Ajeti (January 2016 vs Sassuolo).

Key details from the match

Napoli have now won their last seven matchday one fixtures in the Serie A. The Partenopei have never lost an opening league fixture when facing a newly promoted team (W14, D4). Frosinone have never defeated Napoli in five encounters now and conceded more goals against them than against any other top-flight team (18). They have now lost consecutive three opening fixtures in Serie A.

Have a look at the match stats

Napoli had 19 attempts but only eight were on target, while Frosinone had four shots and only one was on target. In terms of possession, Napoli edged the hosts with 52% while they completed 476 passes clocking 88% passing accuracy. The Partenopei won six corners.

How did the match pan out?

Harroui handed Frosinone the lead as he converted from the spot in the seventh minute after Jens Cajuste brought down Jaime Baez. Politano scored the equalizer in the 24th minute. Then, Napoli's second goal was ruled out due to VAR. However, Osimhen scored twice in either half to put Garcia's men ahead. He slammed the first one home and slotted the second one away.

Share this timeline