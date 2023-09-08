Saudi Pro League: Decoding 5 most expensive transfers this summer

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 08, 2023 | 04:55 pm 2 min read

The most expensive signing in Saudi Pro League history happened when Al-Hilal roped in Neymar from PSG for €90m plus add-ons

The Saudi Pro League has emerged as one of the richest football leagues in the world over the past year. The clubs have signed some world-class talents from Europe to raise the hype of the sport in Asia and across the globe. SPL record champions Al-Hilal (18 titles) have invested the most during the summer transfer window. We decode the expensive transfers this summer.

5. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al-Hilal)

Aleksandar Mitrovic left for Al-Hilal after several weeks of speculation of him leaving Fulham this summer. Mitrovic scored 111 goals in 206 matches for Fulham. He is also Serbia's highest international goal-scorer with 52 goals in 81 matches. It was a club-record sale for Fulham, though the fee wasn't disclosed reports suggest that the Cottagers have received around £50m.

4. Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal)

Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves was wanted by many clubs all across Europe but he preferred a move to Saudi. He joined the reigning champions Al-Hilal for £47m and became their then-record signing. The Portuguese midfielder represented Wolves in 235 matches and scored 30 goals. Notably, Neves is the youngest-ever player to captain in a Champions League game during his time at Porto.

3. Malcom (Al-Hilal)

Al-Hilal continued splashing the cash and roped in Malcom who was sensational for Russian outfit Zenit St. Petersburg. The Brazilian forward revivied his career after his disappointing stint at Barcelona. He was the top scorer last season in the Russian Premier League, slamming 23 goals as Zenit won the title. Overall, he scored 42 goals in 109 appearances for Zenit. He joined for €60m.

2. Otavio (Al-Nassr)

Al-Nassr snapped up Otavio from Porto for a reported €60m. The Portugal international is extremely dynamic and versatile as he can slot in different positions in attack and even in midfield. Otavio netted 31 goals in 283 matches for Porto before moving to Saudi. The 28-year-old will join forces with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane and will be the creative nucleus.

1. Neymar (Al-Hilal)

The most expensive signing in Saudi Pro League history happened when Al-Hilal roped in Neymar from PSG for €90m plus add-ons. The Brazilian grew out of favor at PSG and only Al-Hilal was fulfilling his demands. Therefore he made the move and will be hoping to take the club to greater heights. Neymar represented PSG in 173 matches since 2017 and netted 118 goals.

