2023 King's Cup, Iraq overcome India on penalties: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 07, 2023 | 06:14 pm 2 min read

The Indian football team failed to reach the final of the 2023 King's Cup in Thailand, being beaten on penalties by Iraq

The Indian football team failed to reach the final of the 2023 King's Cup in Thailand, being beaten on penalties by Iraq. India took the lead early on through Naorem Mahesh. However, Ali Al-Hamadi equalized via a penalty after a handball from Sandesh Jhingan. In the second half, India's lead was restored through Manvir Singh but Iraq earned another penalty before winning the shootout.

How did the match pan out?

A superb through ball from Sahal Abdul Samad for Mahesh handed India the perfect start. Mahesh made a run into the box and slotted it past the keeper at the near post. Minutes later, Iraq equalized after Sandesh Jhingan handled the ball inside the box. Al-Hamadi made no mistake. A howler from the Iraq keeper helped India restore their lead but Iraq equalized again.

Zidane Iqbal sent off for Iran

In the third minute of injury time, former Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal was sent off after a moment of madness saw him punch Brandon Fernandes, who was pulling him from behind.

How did the penalty shootout pan out?

Brandon smashed the post for India in the first attempt in the shootout which was the difference in the end. India managed to score their next four penalties but Iran didn't make any mistakes and had a 100% record.

India's winning run comes to an end

India were unbeaten in 21 matches across competitions before this. India's last defeat in a match was against Qatar in June 2021, in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. India won the SAFF Championships this year, besides also winning the Intercontinental Cup. India will aim for a second successive bronze at the King's Cup, having finished third in 2019.

