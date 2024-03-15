Next Article

Four children were killed in the shooting

Father of Michigan school shooter found guilty of manslaughter

By Riya Baibhawi 04:25 pm Mar 15, 202404:25 pm

What's the story James Crumbley, the father of Ethan Crumbley who killed four students at Oxford High School in Michigan, has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. The incident occurred on November 30, 2021, with Ethan being just 15 years old. In February, Ethan's mother, Jennifer Crumbley, was also found guilty of the same charges. The Crumbleys are the first parents in the United States (US) to be prosecuted in this way, possibly setting a precedent for future cases involving school shooters' parents.

Gun Security

Prosecutors highlight lack of gun security

During the five-day trial, prosecutors highlighted that the gun used by Ethan—a newly bought Sig Sauer 9mm—was not safely stored at the Crumbley home. Prosecutor Karen McDonald argued that even though Michigan didn't have a storage law back then, James had a legal duty to protect others from potential harm. "James Crumbley is not on trial for what his son did. James Crumbley is on trial for what he did and for what he didn't do," McDonald said.

Mental Health issues

Parents' negligence on Ethan's mental state

Hours before the shooting, Ethan's mental state was worsening as he drew a disturbing image on a math assignment. He wrote, "The thoughts won't stop. Help me. Blood everywhere. The world is dead." Ethan's parents were called to the school and told that their son needed counseling. However, the Crumbleys chose not to take Ethan home and didn't inform staff about the recently purchased handgun. A few hours later, Ethan used the unsecured gun to carry out the shooting.

Prosecutor's argument

Prosecutor says the incident was 'completely preventable'

The verdicts—one for each of the four victims—were announced after a full day of deliberations. Family members of the deceased students were reported to be crying softly in the courtroom. "We can put people on the Moon, we can build skyscrapers, huge monuments like the Hoover Dam and we can't keep our kids safe in schools," father of one victim said. Meanwhile, Prosecutor McDonald told media reporters that the incident was completely avoidable.

Sentencing

Ethan currently serving a life sentence

Both of Ethan's parents are scheduled to be sentenced on 9 April. A count of manslaughter carries a penalty of up to 15 years. Notably, Ethan is serving a life sentence for murder and terrorism, without parole. Mass shootings are one of the biggest issues in the US. In the most recent incident, a 17-year-old student at an Iowa high school opened fire on the campus just minutes before classes resumed after break in January.