US, UK issue travel advisories for parts of India, Pakistan
What's the story
The United States of America and the United Kingdom have issued travel advisories for certain parts of India and Pakistan.
This comes after India's 'Operation Sindoor,' a military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.
The terror attack, carried out by the terror organization The Resistance Front, left 26 civilians dead.
Alert details
US embassy issues security alert
The US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan have issued a security alert titled 'Military Activity and Closed Airspace.'
The advisory warns US citizens about the risks near the India-Pakistan border and Line of Control due to potential armed conflict and terrorism.
It also advises American citizens to leave active conflict zones if it's safe or to shelter in place, as Pakistan's airspace has been closed, with many flights canceled.
Travel warning
US State Department's advisory for Pakistan
The US Department of State had previously issued a 'Reconsider Travel' advisory for Pakistan in March over possible armed conflict and terrorism.
It particularly warned against traveling to Balochistan Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province and to areas near the India-Pakistan border and Line of Control because of terrorism and possible armed conflict there.
UK's advisory
UK Foreign Office issues travel warning
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has meanwhile issued a travel advisory for its citizens.
Amid reports that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority is closing airspace for at least 48 hours and diverting flights due to ongoing military activity, the UK warning advises against all travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border, 16km of the Line of Control, and Balochistan province in Pakistan.
China's advisory
China advises citizens to avoid conflict zones
In response to recent developments, China's foreign ministry has similarly warned its citizens against visiting areas near the conflict zone.
Canada has also urged its citizens to exercise caution throughout India.
Due to current militancy and terrorism risks, the Canadian government has particularly advised against all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (excluding Ladakh).
It also recommends avoiding all travel within 10 km of the Pakistan border in Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan.