Pakistan: Chinese workers' convoy attacked, 2 terrorists killed

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 13, 2023 | 05:40 pm 2 min read

Chinese engineers' convoy attacked in Pakistan's Balochistan: Report

A convoy of Chinese engineers reportedly came under attack from armed rebels in the Balochistan province of Pakistan on Sunday. According to media reports, the country's security forces neutralized two terrorists in the ensuing gunfight. Furthermore, two Pakistani security personnel also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire while other terrorists allegedly fled the spot in wounded condition, reported India Today.

Details on Sunday's terrorist attack

As per India Today, the convoy of engineers working for a Chinese construction company came under attack on the Faqeer Bridge in Gwadar at around 9:30am (local time) on Sunday. Explosions and gunfire could be heard across the port city as terrorists and security personnel got involved in an intense gunfight for almost two hours, reported The Balochistan Post.

All routes to Gwadar shut: Report

Several videos of the gun battle in Gwadar went viral on social media as well. In one of these viral clips, explosions and gunshots can be heard during the gunfight. Reportedly, all routes leading to the Gwadar port have been shut following the incident, and an operation to clear the area was also launched.

Visuals of terror attack in Gwadar

BLA's Majeed Brigade takes responsibility for attack

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) - Majeed Brigade, the suicide squad of the BLA terror outfit, has taken responsibility for the attack, according to India Today. On the other hand, the report also revealed that Chinese consulates in Pakistan issued orders for their citizens living in Sindh and Balochistan to remain inside their residences until further notice.

No loss of life reported: Official

On X (formerly Twitter), Pakistani senator and Balochistan's former provincial Interior Minister, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, condemned the attack and revealed no Chinese nationals died in the incident. "I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on Chinese workers convoy in Gwadar. Thankfully, no loss of life happened, but there are reports that the ambush has been repulsed and the attackers have been killed," Ahmed tweeted.

Twitter post by Ahmed

BLA's previous attack on Chinese nationals

It's worth noting that this is not the first time that the BLA has targeted Chinese nationals in Pakistan. In April 2022, a Baloch female suicide bomber killed four people, which also included three Chinese nationals. The attack, which BLA claimed responsibility for afterward, took place on a minibus that was carrying staff from the Beijing-built Confucius Institute at Karachi University.

