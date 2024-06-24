'Panchayat': Sanvikaa reveals beating 'big names' to land Rinki's role
Sanvikaa, the emerging star from the hit TVF show Panchayat, recently made some interesting revelations in an exclusive interview with DNA. She said that she had to vie against several "big names" to secure her role as Rinki, the village chief's daughter and Sachiv ji's (Jitendra Kumar) love interest. Despite her newfound fame and the popularity of Panchayat, Sanvikaa confessed that she has yet to fully comprehend its magnitude.
Sanvikaa's journey to stardom in 'Panchayat'
Sanvikaa's role as Rinki in Panchayat marked her first major project. She said, "I was chosen because I look that simple, desi girl," she says, adding "If you look at all the actors in Panchayat, they all have that rawness to them." "I think I was chosen for the same reason that I was very close to that Rinki who is a village girl but slightly modern."
'As an actor, I stay neutral'
Speaking about the rage Panchayat has become over the years, she added, "My friends congratulate me and get so happy. My family calls me and tell me that people re congratulating them." "So, their happiness makes me happy. Otherwise, as an actor, I stay neutral. I don't get too happy when I am doing good or too sad when I am doing bad." Sanvikaa had a cameo in Season one, followed by meatier roles in the next two parts.
'Panchayat's third season now streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Panchayat also stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Pankaj Jha, and Sunita Rajwar in key roles. The third season of this popular series was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 28. The show continues to garner attention and praise from viewers worldwide for its unique portrayal of rural life with a modern twist.