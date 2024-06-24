In brief Simplifying... In brief Sanvikaa, known for her role as Rinki in the popular series 'Panchayat', attributes her casting to her ability to portray a simple, yet slightly modern village girl.

The show, which has gained significant popularity, also stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and others, and is praised for its unique depiction of rural life.

The third season is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sanvikaa was chosen for her role in 'Panchayat' after a tough competition

'Panchayat': Sanvikaa reveals beating 'big names' to land Rinki's role

By Isha Sharma 05:11 pm Jun 24, 202405:11 pm

What's the story Sanvikaa, the emerging star from the hit TVF show Panchayat, recently made some interesting revelations in an exclusive interview with DNA. She said that she had to vie against several "big names" to secure her role as Rinki, the village chief's daughter and Sachiv ji's (Jitendra Kumar) love interest. Despite her newfound fame and the popularity of Panchayat, Sanvikaa confessed that she has yet to fully comprehend its magnitude.

Reason beind selection

Sanvikaa's journey to stardom in 'Panchayat'

Sanvikaa's role as Rinki in Panchayat marked her first major project. She said, "I was chosen because I look that simple, desi girl," she says, adding "If you look at all the actors in Panchayat, they all have that rawness to them." "I think I was chosen for the same reason that I was very close to that Rinki who is a village girl but slightly modern."

Success

'As an actor, I stay neutral'

Speaking about the rage Panchayat has become over the years, she added, "My friends congratulate me and get so happy. My family calls me and tell me that people re congratulating them." "So, their happiness makes me happy. Otherwise, as an actor, I stay neutral. I don't get too happy when I am doing good or too sad when I am doing bad." Sanvikaa had a cameo in Season one, followed by meatier roles in the next two parts.

Show details

'Panchayat's third season now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Panchayat also stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Pankaj Jha, and Sunita Rajwar in key roles. The third season of this popular series was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 28. The show continues to garner attention and praise from viewers worldwide for its unique portrayal of rural life with a modern twist.