Karisma Kapoor reaches Delhi for ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's funeral
What's the story
Actor Karisma Kapoor was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai earlier on Thursday, heading to Delhi for the last rites of her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur.
The industrialist passed away due to a cardiac arrest, reportedly caused by a heart attack, with some speculation about a bee sting reaction while playing polo in London. He was 53.
Kapoor was accompanied by her children, Samaira and Kiaan, and her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan with husband Saif Ali Khan.
Funeral arrangements
Kapur's last rites will be held on Thursday evening
Kapur's last rites will be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 5:00pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi.
A prayer meet will be organized from 4:00-5:00pm on Sunday, June 22, at Taj Palace in New Delhi.
The note was signed by Kapur's mother, Rani Surinder Kapur; wife Priya Kapur; children Safira and Azarias; and Samaira and Kiaan from his first marriage to Kapoor.
Personal history
Kapur and Kapoor's marriage details
Kapur and Kapoor got married in 2003 but separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016. Kapoor was granted custody of their children, while Kapur had visitation rights.
After their divorce, Kapur married Priya Sachdev in 2017. They have a son named Azarias. Safira is Priya's daughter from a previous marriage.
Before marrying Kapoor, Kapur was married to Nandita Mahtani from 1996 to 2000.
He was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a company that manufactures parts for electric vehicles.