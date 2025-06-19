What's the story

Actor Karisma Kapoor was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai earlier on Thursday, heading to Delhi for the last rites of her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur.

The industrialist passed away due to a cardiac arrest, reportedly caused by a heart attack, with some speculation about a bee sting reaction while playing polo in London. He was 53.

Kapoor was accompanied by her children, Samaira and Kiaan, and her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan with husband Saif Ali Khan.