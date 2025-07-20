Aamir Khan to make film on Meghalaya murder case?

Actor-producer Aamir Khan , who is basking in the success of Sitaare Zameen Par, is planning his next project under his home banner, Aamir Khan Productions. According to a Zoom report, he is interested in developing a film based on the Meghalaya murder case . The discussions are still at an early stage, and details about casting and other logistics are yet to be finalized. An official announcement from Khan's team is awaited.

Development Khan has been following the case closely A source told Zoom that Khan has been closely following the developments in the Meghalaya murder case. "He has personally tracked and discussed with his close circle on the update on the details. There might be a development on the subject from his production, too." The discussion is at a "nascent" stage, added the source. It remains to be seen if Khan will star in this project or just produce it.

Background Here's more about the controversial Meghalaya murder case The Meghalaya murder case involved the mysterious disappearance and subsequent death of Indore resident Raja Raghuwanshi. He went missing during his honeymoon in Shillong with his wife Sonam, who also went missing soon after. Raja's decomposed body was later found near Wei Sawdong Falls on June 2, leading to suspicions of foul play. Sonam was declared the primary suspect and surrendered in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on June 7.