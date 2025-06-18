What's the story

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a nine-year-old boy witnessed the murder of his father by his mother and her lover on June 7.

The victim, Man Singh Jatav, was allegedly killed by his wife, Anita, and her paramour, Kashiram Prajapat (also known as "Kashi uncle"), with the help of four contract killers.

Three accused, Anita, Kashiram, and one of the contract killers, have been arrested, while the hunt is on for the other three.