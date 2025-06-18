'They punched…choked him': 9-year-old boy witnesses mother's lover kill father
What's the story
In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a nine-year-old boy witnessed the murder of his father by his mother and her lover on June 7.
The victim, Man Singh Jatav, was allegedly killed by his wife, Anita, and her paramour, Kashiram Prajapat (also known as "Kashi uncle"), with the help of four contract killers.
Three accused, Anita, Kashiram, and one of the contract killers, have been arrested, while the hunt is on for the other three.
Witness account
Child's testimony
The nine-year-old boy told the police that on the night of the murder, his mother had left the main gate open.
At midnight, several men entered their home, including Prajapat.
The child was sleeping next to his father at that time. He recalled seeing his mother and "Kashi uncle" with four others entering their room, where they assaulted and suffocated Jatav.
Arrests made
Accused arrested
"I had just fallen asleep when I heard a faint sound at the door...Kashi Uncle was standing outside; there were four more people with him," the boy was quoted as saying by NDTV.
The child added that he got scared but did not get up, instead watching everything quietly.
"They came to our room... Those people punched him, twisted his legs, and also choked him," he said.
Child's testimony
Child recounts horror
"Kashi Uncle had covered his mouth with a pillow. When I reached out for my father, Kashi Uncle picked me up in his lap and scolded and threatened me," the boy recounted the murder.
"I became silent out of fear. After a few minutes, father died... then everyone left," he said.
Investigation progress
How the police cracked the case
Initially, Anita told family members that Jatav died due to a sudden illness. However, the child's testimony and post-mortem examination revealed otherwise.
The victim's body had signs of assault, including bruises and a broken tooth.
The police then launched an investigation into the case. They examined 100 CCTV footage and analyzed call data to identify the suspects involved in this premeditated murder plot.
Probe
An extramarital affair behind murder
The authorities believe Anita and Kashiram planned the murder in advance. The motive, they say, was an extramarital affair.
Anita had a small general store in Kherli, where Kashiram, a local street seller who sold kachoris, would frequently stop. The two apparently became closer over time.
To get Anita's husband out of the way, Anita and Kashiram allegedly hired four contract killers, offering ₹2 lakh.
Police have launched an inquiry after receiving a complaint from the victim's brother, Gabbar Jatav.