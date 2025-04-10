What's the story

The travel time between Gurugram and Vadodara will soon drop from over 20 hours to just around 10 hours, all thanks to a tunnel in Kota on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is nearing completion.

The Dausa-Kota stretch, where the tunnel's entrance is located, is already operational.

The expressway has been designed with a 21-meter-wide median, enabling potential expansion from eight to 12 lanes without substantial disruption.