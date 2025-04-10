Gurugram to Vadodara in 10hrs? New tunnel makes it possible
What's the story
The travel time between Gurugram and Vadodara will soon drop from over 20 hours to just around 10 hours, all thanks to a tunnel in Kota on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is nearing completion.
The Dausa-Kota stretch, where the tunnel's entrance is located, is already operational.
The expressway has been designed with a 21-meter-wide median, enabling potential expansion from eight to 12 lanes without substantial disruption.
Infrastructure update
Tunnel to enhance road access through central India
The 4km-long Kota tunnel near Mukundra Hills is at the final stage of completion. Part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project, it is designed to cut through the hilly terrain near Kota.
Once completed, it will drastically improve road access through central India and provide a more efficient connection between northern and western regions.
Project details
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: India's longest highway project
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is India's longest highway project, covering an intended 1,380km at a cost of ₹95,000 crore.
This eight-lane, access-controlled corridor facilitates high-speed travel with vehicles allowed to drive at up to 120km/h.
The expressway has wildlife-friendly tunnels and eco-sensitive infrastructure in places such as Mukundra Tiger Reserve to reduce ecological impact.
Economic impact
Expressway to boost economic growth and tourism
With major sections already operational, the Gurugram-Dausa stretch has significantly reduced travel time between Delhi NCR and eastern Rajasthan.
The expressway connects Dausa to Kota in Rajasthan before continuing on to Gujarat. After passing through the tunnel, it connects immediately to Vadodara before entering Maharashtra.
The entire expressway is expected to be completed by October 2025.