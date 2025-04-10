26/11 Mumbai attack plotter Tahawwur Rana lands in India
What's the story
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the prime accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, landed in Delhi on Thursday from the United States.
He landed at the Palam technical area around 2:50pm.
He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency(NIA) as he arrived in Delhi.
He was taken to Tihar Jail upon arrival, where strict security arrangements have been made, and he is expected to be presented before an NIA judge.
Security measures
Rana's extradition: A major development in India's anti-terrorism efforts
Rana's extradition is seen as a significant step in India's efforts to combat terrorism.
The NIA has already made all necessary arrangements for his stay in Tihar Jail, including heightened security around the high-security facility.
Security has also been significantly increased at Delhi's Patiala House Court, where Rana will be presented before an NIA judge.
Personnel from paramilitary forces and Delhi Police have been deployed around court premises, with strict screenings and physical checks for visitors.
Interrogation plans
Multi-agency team set to interrogate Rana
A multi-agency team of intelligence officials and criminology experts will question Rana in a bid to reveal more details about the role of Pakistani state actors, Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, and other conspirators in the attacks.
Authorities are also mulling in-camera court proceedings, given the high-profile case.
Legal history
Rana's extradition follows years of legal battles in US
Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani descent, has been a long-time associate of David Coleman Headley, another key conspirator behind the 26/11 attacks.
Headley has already pleaded guilty to his role in the attacks.
He is currently serving a 35-year sentence in the US for terrorism-related offenses associated with both the Mumbai attacks and a planned attack on a Danish newspaper.
Rana's extradition was made possible after a US Supreme Court dismissed Rana's final appeal against extradition.