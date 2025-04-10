What's the story

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the prime accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, landed in Delhi on Thursday from the United States.

He landed at the Palam technical area around 2:50pm.

He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency(NIA) as he arrived in Delhi.

He was taken to Tihar Jail upon arrival, where strict security arrangements have been made, and he is expected to be presented before an NIA judge.