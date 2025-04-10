Some sharbats endorsing 'sharbat jihad,' mine will build gurukuls: Ramdev
Baba Ramdev, yoga guru and Patanjali Ayurved founder, has alleged that a company is selling sharbat and using its earnings to build mosques and madrasas.
Promoting his Patanjali Sharbat and Juices in a Facebook video, he said, "If you drink that sharbat, madrasas and mosques will be built."
But if consumers drink his drinks, gurukuls will be built, Acharya Kulam will be developed, Patanjali University will expand, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board will grow.
Ramdev compares sharbat companies to toilet cleaners
Ramdev further compared other sharbat companies to "toilet cleaners."
"In the name of quenching thirst during summers, people drink cold beverages that are basically toilet cleaners," Ramdev said.
He appealed to the public to save their families from such "toilet cleaners" being sold in the name of soft drinks and sharbat jihad.
"Just like there is love jihad, this is also a kind of sharbat jihad. To protect yourself from this sharbat jihad, this message must reach everyone."
Patanjali faces legal challenges over misleading advertisements
Patanjali and its founders have been mired in legal troubles over the last two years for its advertisements.
After the IMA filed a plea against Patanjali Ayurved, the Supreme Court issued contempt of court notices for making misleading claims.
In January, a Kerala court issued bailable warrants against Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for non-appearance in a case on misleading ads by Divya Pharmacy.