What's the story

Baba Ramdev, yoga guru and Patanjali Ayurved founder, has alleged that a company is selling sharbat and using its earnings to build mosques and madrasas.

Promoting his Patanjali Sharbat and Juices in a Facebook video, he said, "If you drink that sharbat, madrasas and mosques will be built."

But if consumers drink his drinks, gurukuls will be built, Acharya Kulam will be developed, Patanjali University will expand, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board will grow.