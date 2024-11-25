Summarize Simplifying... In short Victoria Beckham, who became a vegetarian at age eight, has maintained a consistent diet for 25 years due to her skin health.

She avoids wheat, flour, dairy, and food cooked in oil, butter, or sauces, opting for cassava flour and a skincare routine that includes a 30-minute daily Dermalux LED treatment.

Despite an attempt to learn cooking in Spain, Beckham admits she no longer cooks, humorously citing her daughter's claim that she can "burn water." Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Victoria Beckham's diet decoded

Victoria Beckham reveals why she's eaten same food for 25yrs

By Tanvi Gupta 05:02 pm Nov 25, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Renowned fashion designer and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham has been on a strict diet for the last 25 years. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, she revealed that her diet mainly consists of grilled fish and steamed vegetables. The revelation comes in line with what her husband David Beckham had said in 2022 about her "eating the same thing for the last 25 years."

Dietary decisions

Beckham's diet choices are influenced by skin concerns

Beckham, who went meat-free at eight, revealed that her skin largely dictates her diet. When Spice Girls was at the peak of fame in her 20s, she dealt with acne which made her very self-conscious. "It was because of my skin that I became very careful about what I ate," she confessed to The Telegraph. "And yeah, probably I did look stern in a lot of pictures, but I was so uncomfortable," she added.

Skincare regimen

Beckham's dietary restrictions and skincare routine

To keep her complexion healthy, Beckham steers clear of certain wheat and flour, using cassava flour instead. Her skincare regimen also involves using a Dermalux LED device every morning for 30 minutes, a treatment loved by other celebrities such as Carey Mulligan, Suki Waterhouse, Kristen Davis, and Kaley Cuoco. She also revealed that she avoids food cooked in oil, butter, or sauces and doesn't eat dairy.

Lifestyle insights

Beckham's daily routine and culinary skills

Beckham gave a glimpse into her daily routine, which begins with an early morning workout, sending her daughter Harper to school, and then going to the office. Although she had tried to learn cooking when she lived in Spain, she confessed that she doesn't cook anymore. "Harper says I can burn water, so it's probably better for everyone that I don't," she joked.