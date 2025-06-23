'Ek Chatur Naar': Neil Nitin-Divya Khossla to lead upcoming thriller
What's the story
Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khossla Kumar are all set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming dark comedy thriller Ek Chatur Naar. The film is directed by Umesh Shukla, known for his work on Akshay Kumar's Oh My God. Currently in its final stages of production, the movie features Mukesh as a morally ambiguous character and Khossla Kumar in an "extremely difficult role," reported ETimes.
Film details
Khossla Kumar said she tried an 'extremely difficult' role
The film delves into dark, intense themes that Mukesh has previously explored in movies such as Johnny Gaddar and Bypass Road. Meanwhile, Khossla Kumar is taking on a challenging character in this upcoming project. She said, "I have tried to do an extremely difficult role, something the audience has not seen me do before."
Plot details
'It is a revenge drama...': Source
A source close to the project told ETimes, "It is a revenge drama, with Divya's character taking her revenge from Neil's character. It has the typical Umesh Shukla flavor in it as well." Mukesh was recently seen in the JioHotstar series Hai Junoon! while Khossla Kumar's last acting venture was Savi, released last year. It also starred Harshvardhan Rane.