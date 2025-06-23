What 'Schitt's Creek' teaches us about building community

Popular television series Schitt's Creek has much to teach when it comes to building a community. The show depicts a family that loses its riches and moves to a small town, where they eventually assimilate into the community. Through its storyline, Schitt's Creek emphasizes how relationships, inclusivity, and lifting each other up help in building a strong community. Here's looking at how.

Relationships Emphasizing genuine connections In Schitt's Creek, it's the genuine connections that form the basis of community building. The characters develop meaningful relationships with each other, which makes them feel like they belong somewhere. By placing emphasis on personal interactions over superficial ties, the show teaches how authentic bonds make way for a supportive environment.

Inclusivity Inclusivity as a core value In Schitt's Creek, inclusivity shines bright as a core value, with its diverse cast of characters who are embraced for who they truly are. This acceptance creates a nurturing environment where no one feels left out, and every single person feels valued and respected. The show masterfully demonstrates that promoting inclusivity is the key to enhancing community cohesion. It makes it clear that embracing everyone's differences is the only way for a united community.

Support Supporting each other in times of need In Schitt's Creek, one of the biggest themes is how important it is to support each other in a community. Characters often come together to help each other in all sorts of crises, thereby bonding with each other. This community of support is shown as being instrumental in developing the strength and solidarity of community members. It shows how the community is the bedrock of overcoming struggles together.