Why Taika Waititi's storytelling hits different
What's the story
From his unique storytelling to his creative vision, Taika Waititi has become an integral part of modern-day Hollywood.
Waititi's work transcends genres, highlighting his versatility and the way he resonates with audiences across the globe.
Be it directing blockbuster films or making engaging television shows, Waititi's influence speaks volumes across the entertainment industry.
Here's how he builds his legacy.
Genre shift
'Thor: Ragnarok' redefines the superhero genre
With Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi gave a breath of fresh air to the superhero genre by making it funnier and more colorful.
Reportedly, the film's success proved audiences loved this new take, and it went on to collect more than $850 million worldwide.
By striking a balance between action and comedy, Waititi opened doors for future superhero films, persuading filmmakers to experiment with unconventional stories in established franchises.
Cultural representation
Embracing indigenous stories
Waititi actively pushes indigenous stories into the mainstream, pulling from his Maori roots.
His film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, emphasizes New Zealand's culture while serving up a gripping story.
By infusing his work with authentic cultural elements, Waititi expands representation in Hollywood and gives a platform to diverse voices.
Not only does this enhance storytelling, but it also promotes inclusivity within the industry.
TV ventures
Expanding into television
Apart from films, Waititi has also dabbled in television, with the likes of What We Do in the Shadows.
Adapting his earlier flick into a series, the episodic format carries the same comical flavor, but with added stories.
This move indicates how Waititi's versatility makes him a creator who can float between media seamlessly.
His television work reaffirms his mark on contemporary entertainment, reaching diverse audiences through distinct platforms.
Creative partnerships
Collaborations with diverse talent
Waititi also collaborates with diverse talent in every aspect of production, which only ensures room for creativity and innovation.
The dynamic results are a product of not just actors from different backgrounds, but also the fact that he encourages his crew to get involved at every level of filmmaking.
Under his guidance, every project is vibrant and inclusive, reflecting a wide spectrum of perspectives.