Remembering Anne Frank: Movies, series that brought her courage on-screen

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 12, 2023 | 04:15 am 3 min read

Remembering German diarist Anne Frank on her birth anniversary

A remarkable diary penned by German diarist Anne Frank—that recounted a tale of unfulfilled dreams—captivated audiences worldwide. The Diary of a Young Girl transcended boundaries, selling over 30M copies in more than 60 languages worldwide, making it one of the most widely-read accounts of the Holocaust. On Frank's birth anniversary, we highlight the most incredible movies and series that have illuminated her extraordinary life.

'The Diary of Anne Frank' (1959)

George Stevens's The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) remains a timeless classic even after six decades. As a director who had firsthand experience documenting the atrocities of Nazi Germany during World War II, Stevens brought a profound understanding of the subject matter in his film—adapted from The Diary of a Young Girl by Frank. Notably, the film won three Academy Awards in 1960.

'Anne Frank: The Whole Story' (2001)

The 2001 drama series is based on Melissa Müller's 1998 book, Anne Frank: The Biography. Controversially, the series presents a claim made by Müller that the anonymous betrayer of the Frank family was the office cleaner when in fact, it had never been established. Interestingly, in 2022, it was revealed that Arnold van den Bergh—a prominent Jewish notary—was the main culprit, per reports.

'Das Tagebuch der Anne Frank' (2016)

Directed by Hans Steinbichler, this project marked the first-ever German feature film adaptation of Frank's Diary. The script, penned by Oscar-nominated Fred Breinersdorfer (known for Sophie Scholl: The Final Days), presented a nuanced portrayal of Frank's life in hiding, emphasizing the daily challenges and strained relationships among the occupants in a cramped attic. Notably, the film premiered at the 66th Berlin International Film Festival.

'My Best Friend Anne Frank' (2021)

This 2021 film brings a fresh perspective to the renowned story—of Frank's lesser-known best friend, Hannah Pick-Goslar. Based on the 1997 book, Memories of Anne Frank: Reflections of a Childhood Friend by Alison Leslie Gold, Pick-Goslar—who survived the Holocaust and died in 2022—helped the author in writing this book. Notably, this Ben Sombogaart film is the first Dutch production to delve into Frank's life.

'A Small Light' (2023)

National Geographic's limited series A Small Light focuses on the person who played a crucial role in saving Frank and her family from the Nazis: Miep Gies. Co-reated by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater—former showrunners of Grey's Anatomy—the series, released on May 1, revolves around Otto Frank's secretary (Gies), who risks everything to protect the Frank family during the Nazi occupation in Amsterdam.

