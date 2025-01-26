Two IPOs, 6 listings to hit Dalal Street this week
What's the story
Despite continued volatility in the secondary market, Dalal Street is set to welcome two new initial public offerings (IPOs) this week.
The first one is from Dr Agarwal's Health Care, the parent company of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.
The second offering is from Malpani Pipes and Fittings, a firm operating in the SME segment.
Here's all we know about them.
IPO #1
Dr Agarwal's Health Care
Dr Agarwal's Health Care's IPO will open on January 29 at a price band of ₹382-402 per share.
The initial share sale comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹300 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 6.78 crore shares worth ₹2,727.26 crore by promoters and investors such as Temasek Holdings and TPG.
The offer will close on January 31.
IPO #2
Malpani Pipes and Fittings
Malpani Pipes and Fittings, a plastic pipes manufacturer, is also gearing up for its IPO launch. The public issue worth ₹26 crore will open on January 29 and close on January 30, with a price band of ₹85-90 per share.
Closing bids
CLN Energy and other IPOs set to close
Along with the new listings, a few ongoing IPOs will also close their bidding process.
CLN Energy will wrap up its ₹72 crore IPO on January 27.
The last day of bidding on GB Logistics Commerce and HM Electro Mech public issues is scheduled for January 28.
These closings will conclude a busy streak in the primary market, with several companies ending their maiden share sales.
Market debuts
6 companies to debut on bourses
This week will also witness six companies making their debut on the bourses. This includes Denta Water and Infra Solutions from the mainboard segment, which are scheduled to be listed on January 29.
The other five companies - Capital Numbers Infotech, Rexpro Enterprises, CLN Energy, GB Logistics Commerce, and HM Electro Mech - belong to the SME segment and will debut during the week.