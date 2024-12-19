Summarize Simplifying... In short Popular YouTube financial influencer, Bharti, along with three others, has been banned by SEBI for misleading investors through unregistered investment advice.

The regulator has imposed a fine of ₹9.5 crore and prohibited them from any securities market dealings until 2025.

Additional penalties have been levied for regulatory violations, and they've been directed to cease offering investment advisory services unless registered with SEBI.

YouTuber Ravindra Balu Bharti banned from securities market till April 4, 2025

SEBI bans YouTube influencer, imposes ₹9.5cr fine for misleading investors

What's the story The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has banned YouTuber Ravindra Balu Bharti and his firm from participating in the securities markets till April 4, 2025. The regulator has also imposed a hefty ₹9.49 crore fine on them for "unlawful gains," according to PTI. The charges are based on allegations that Bharti and three associates ran an unregistered investment advisory business under the name Ravindra Bharti Education Institute.

Associates involved

SEBI names 3 associates in investment scam

Along with Bharti, SEBI has also named three others in the ban: Shubhangi Ravindra Bharti, Rahul Ananta Gosavi, and Dhanashri Chandrakant Giri. They are alleged to have been involved in the unregistered investment advisory business. The regulator's final order this month revealed that employees of Ravindra Bharti Education Institute lured novice investors with unregistered investment advice and trade recommendations.

Social media influence

Bharti used YouTube channels to promote business

Bharti, a popular financial influencer on YouTube, leveraged his two channels (10.8 lakh and 8.33 lakh subscribers) to promote his business. SEBI's investigation revealed that these platforms were allegedly used to manipulate the sale of multiple plans to the same clients and restrict their involvement in trade decisions. The regulator also found that clients weren't fully informed about potential risks and incomplete financial disclosures in agreements.

Disgorgement order

SEBI orders Bharti to disgorge ₹9.49 crore

SEBI has ordered Bharti and his company "to disgorge an amount of ₹9.49 crore on a joint and several basis, along with simple interest at the rate of 6%." The financial influencer, his company, and three associates are also prohibited from "accessing the securities market and are further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner whatsoever till April 4, 2025."

Additional fines

Additional penalties for regulatory violations

Apart from the disgorgement order, SEBI has also slapped a ₹10 lakh penalty on the five entities and another ₹5 lakh fine on Ravindra Bharti Education Institute, Ananta Gosavi, and Chandrakant Giri for regulatory violations. They have been directed to stop offering investment advisory services or acting as investment advisors under any name unless registered with SEBI. This includes operating under names like "Ravindra Bharti Education Institute Private Limited" or "Ravindra Bharti Wealth."