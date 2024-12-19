Summarize Simplifying... In short A social media exchange between Modi and Mallya, wishing each other well and claiming they've been wronged, sparked outrage among netizens.

The public expressed their anger and disbelief, with some advising the pair to show remorse.

Mallya said both he and Modi were 'wronged'

'Sharam karo': Netizens react to Mallya-Modi's 'we've been wronged' exchange

By Mudit Dube 12:56 pm Dec 19, 202412:56 pm

What's the story The exchange of birthday wishes between IPL founder Lalit Modi and absonding liqour tycoon Vijay Mallya on social media sparked significant online reactions, including memes, criticism, and questions about their actions. Replying to Modi's message, Mallya said that both of them had been "wronged." The exchange has since triggered a flurry of reactions online, from memes to outrage.

On December 19, Modi took to X to wish Mallya on his birthday, noting the highs and lows they both have faced. He hoped for a better year ahead for Mallya, one filled with love and laughter. Mallya thanked his "dearest friend" in return and said they had both been wronged by a country they tried to serve.

Netizens react to Mallya-Modi interaction with anger, advice

The social media banter between Modi and Mallya drew strong reactions from netizens. While some decided to take the route of humor to express their feelings, others took the opportunity to vent their anger on the fugitives. One user slammed them for their shamelessness, while another asked them to show some remorse for their actions. One X user said, "Na sharam, na lihaz" while another echoed the sentiment: "Thodi to sharam kro."

Mallya challenges Sitharaman over debt recovery claims

The day before his birthday, Mallya had challenged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that properties worth ₹14,131.6 crore had been recovered from him. He contended that he is entitled to relief unless the agencies can legally explain how they have seized more than double the debt. This dispute was aired through a series of posts on X, where Mallya questioned his designation as an economic offender and demanded relief.

