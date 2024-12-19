'Sharam karo': Netizens react to Mallya-Modi's 'we've been wronged' exchange
The exchange of birthday wishes between IPL founder Lalit Modi and absonding liqour tycoon Vijay Mallya on social media sparked significant online reactions, including memes, criticism, and questions about their actions. Replying to Modi's message, Mallya said that both of them had been "wronged." The exchange has since triggered a flurry of reactions online, from memes to outrage.
Modi's birthday message and Mallya's response
On December 19, Modi took to X to wish Mallya on his birthday, noting the highs and lows they both have faced. He hoped for a better year ahead for Mallya, one filled with love and laughter. Mallya thanked his "dearest friend" in return and said they had both been wronged by a country they tried to serve.
Take a look at Modi's message
Netizens react to Mallya-Modi interaction with anger, advice
The social media banter between Modi and Mallya drew strong reactions from netizens. While some decided to take the route of humor to express their feelings, others took the opportunity to vent their anger on the fugitives. One user slammed them for their shamelessness, while another asked them to show some remorse for their actions. One X user said, "Na sharam, na lihaz" while another echoed the sentiment: "Thodi to sharam kro."
How one X user reacted to Modi-Mallya's conversation
Mallya challenges Sitharaman over debt recovery claims
The day before his birthday, Mallya had challenged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that properties worth ₹14,131.6 crore had been recovered from him. He contended that he is entitled to relief unless the agencies can legally explain how they have seized more than double the debt. This dispute was aired through a series of posts on X, where Mallya questioned his designation as an economic offender and demanded relief.