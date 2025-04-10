Michelle Obama finally addresses divorce rumors, absence from political events
What's the story
Michelle Obama has finally put to rest rumors of a rift in her marriage and her absence from political events in a recent podcast interview with actress Sophia Bush.
The former First Lady explained she was the one who decided to take a step back from the limelight since she can now make "a choice for myself."
It had nothing to do with her marriage to Barack Obama, she insisted.
Personal growth
Michelle's newfound independence and personal choices
Speaking on the Work in Progress podcast, Michelle opened up about her life eight years after the White House.
"I could have made lot of these decisions years ago, but I didn't give myself that freedom," she said.
"And so now I have to look at my—I get to look at my calendar, which I did this year, was a real big example of me...looking at something...I was supposed to do...and I chose to do what was best for me."
Public perception
Balancing public expectations and personal choices
Michelle also talked about the guilt of saying no and how her putting her needs above public expectations led to speculation of a possible divorce.
"That's the thing that we as women...we struggle with like disappointing people," she said.
"They couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume..my husband and I are divorcing."
She further clarified she is still active in public life, reiterating her commitment toward girls' education, community projects, etc.
Relationship status
Couple has been married for 32 years
The couple has been married for 32 years and has two daughters.
Writing in her memoir Becoming, the ex-first lady has been candid about how Barack's political aspirations and Oval Office tenure strained their marriage, saying it caused loneliness and weariness.
Since departing from the White House, she has publicly criticized Donald Trump and campaigned for Kamala Harris in the previous year.
Absence
She has been noticeably absent
But after that, she has been noticeably absent, even on Trump's second inauguration day, as well as at the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in January.
Michelle's comments came days after Barack admitted how his presidency had affected his 32-year marriage.
"I was in a deep deficit with my wife," he said during a talk at Hamilton College on April 3. "I've been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."