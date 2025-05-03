What's the story

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have made a remarkable shift from net sellers to net buyers in the Indian equities market.

In the last 12 trading days, they have invested ₹40,145 crore.

This shift is largely due to President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs and the weakening US dollar's impact on emerging markets like India.

Despite this positive trend, modest earnings growth of around 5% in FY25 may constrain future FII inflows.