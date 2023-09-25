Top 5 DC Extended Universe superheroes

Top 5 DC Extended Universe superheroes

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 25, 2023

Meet the best DCEU superheroes

From the Dark Knight of Gotham City and Man of Steel to the Clown Princess of Crime and our Wonder Woman, the DC Extended Universe is home to some of the most powerful superheroes and supervillains, each unique from the other. In the list below, we have brought to you the origin stories of iconic DC superheroes and their fight for justice and peace.

Superman

Superman, also known as the Man of Steel, is faster than a speeding bullet and more powerful than a locomotive, as per DCEU. Raised in Smallville, Kansas, Superman is the last survivor of the wrecked planet Krypton who "fights a never-ending battle for truth, justice, and the American way" with his godlike abilities. Henry Cavill is most loved for portraying Superman in recent films.

Wonder Woman

A symbol of empowerment, Wonder Woman aka Princess Diana of Themyscira, the Amazonian warrior princess, is known for fighting for peace in Man's World. As DC describes, "She has come to represent the possibility and potential of life without war, hate or violence, and she is a beacon of hope to all who find themselves in need." Gal Gadot portrays her in films.

Batman

When Bruce Wayne was just a child, his parents were murdered. So, he dedicated his life to vengeance and began a never-ending battle against Gotham City's criminal underworld in memory of his dead parents. He trained his mind and body to almost perfection since that tragic night to become a self-made superhero and also lives a double life of a playboy billionaire by day.

Aquaman

Arthur Curry aka Aquaman is the son of the Queen of Atlantis. He is the "bridge between the surface world and his tumultuous realm of the sea," as DC describes the superhero. Justice League's founding member, he is the King of the Seven Seas, taking charge of a kingdom that covers three-quarters of the Earth's surface. Jason Momoa is globally recognized for portraying Aquaman.

Huntress

With a tragic backstory like that of Batman, Huntress, a key member of the Birds of Prey, has the same motive as him. But she goes to extremes even Batman wouldn't. Born amid the chaos of feuding mafia families in Gotham City, she witnessed her family's murder at a young age. Years later, she returns to the city, idolizes Batman and fights corruption.

