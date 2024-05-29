Next Article

Taylor Swift announces 3 opening acts for UK 'Eras Tour'

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:30 pm May 29, 202406:30 pm

What's the story Pop music sensation, Taylor Swift, has recently revealed the opening acts for her forthcoming UK Eras Tour via Instagram. The three new artists joining her on tour will be Mette, Griff, and Benson Boone. Swift's tour is set to commence with concerts in London on June 21, 22, and 23. "I chose artists whose music I love listening to," stated Swift in her Instagram Story caption.

Artist reactions

Artists expressed excitement about joining Swift

The selected artists have expressed their enthusiasm about joining Swift on her tour. Mette shared her excitement on social media, stating, "It's a new ERA for ya girl... Opening the 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour'." Griff posted a picture with Swift and the tour poster, exclaiming, "TAYLOR SWIFT HAS INVITED ME ON THE ERAS TOUR!!!!!!." Boone reposted Swift's announcement and thanked her for the opportunity.

Tour progress

Swift's UK 'Eras Tour' will continue after successful European leg

Following her successful concerts in Paris, Stockholm, and Lisbon, Swift is set to continue her tour in London this June. After the London shows, she will return to Wembley Stadium for five more performances on August 15-17 and August 19-20. The pop star will then proceed with a second North American leg of the tour this fall. Concurrently, Swift celebrated the success of her latest single Fortnight, which topped the UK airplay chart.