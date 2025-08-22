SA's Matthew Breetzke signs two-year deal with Northamptonshire: Details here

South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke has signed a two-year contract with Northamptonshire across all formats. The 26-year-old batsman had previously represented the club last summer and has been in good form this season, scoring 403 runs in the ongoing T20 Blast tournament. Breetzke, who will return for the quarter-final against Surrey on September 3, has been on song in the Australia series.

Praise Darren Lehmann praises Breetzke Northamptonshire head coach Darren Lehmann praised the young talent, saying, "Matt is an extremely talented young man who has so much quality with the bat and in the field." He added that Breetzke brings a lot to the team and they are looking forward to seeing more of him in the coming seasons.

Future plans 'Delighted to sign with Northamptonshire' Expressing his excitement over the new deal, Breetzke said, "I'm delighted to sign with Northamptonshire for two more seasons." He also spoke about the team's upcoming challenges, especially their quarter-final match at The Oval. "We have a big quarter-final at The Oval coming up and I can't wait to get out there and push to make Finals Day," he added.