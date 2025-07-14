How to recover unsaved Notepad files

Losing unsaved Notepad files can be really frustrating, especially when you have important data to lose. Thankfully, Windows provides a number of ways to recover these files. In this article, we will walk you through practical steps to get back your unsaved Notepad documents. Using these methods, you can enhance the likelihood of recovering your lost data without being a tech whiz.

Temp files Check temporary files Windows frequently generates temporary files as a backup for various applications, including Notepad. To see if anything is there, head over to the Temp folder by entering `%temp%` in the Run dialog box and hitting Enter. Check if there are any files having `.txt` extension that may resemble your lost document. If yes, open them in Notepad and save immediately to prevent further loss.

File history Use File History feature File History is a built-in Windows feature that backs up versions of your files at regular intervals. In order to use it, head over to Control Panel and click on 'File History'. Look through the available backups for any version of your missing file. If you find it, restore it by clicking on the appropriate version and hitting 'Restore'.

Previous versions Utilize previous versions Windows has a feature called Previous Versions that lets you restore earlier versions of your files or folders. Simply right-click on the folder where your file was saved (before it was lost) and select 'Restore previous versions'. You will see a list of available versions; pick one from before the file was lost and click 'Restore' to recover it.