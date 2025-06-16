How to keep your device's software updated automatically
What's the story
We all know how important it is to keep our software updated, especially for security, performance, and new features.
But, then, if you are like me, you might also hate the hassle of manually updating software.
This is where automatic updates come into the picture. They save our time, keep us up-to-date, and reduce the risk of vulnerabilities.
Here's how you can keep your software updated, automatically, seamlessly.
Settings
Enable automatic updates in settings
Most software programs provide an option to enable automatic updates in their settings menu.
By heading over to the update or general settings section, you can turn on this feature.
This way, the program would check for updates at regular intervals and install them without prompting the user.
It's a simple way of keeping your software updated without doing anything.
Tools
Use update management tools
Going one step further, there are several update management tools available that automate the process of keeping multiple apps updated.
These tools scan your system for installed software and manage updates from a central location.
They notify you about available updates and, in most cases, even allow scheduling of installations at a convenient time, ensuring minimal disruption in daily activities.
Scheduling
Schedule updates during off-peak hours
Scheduling updates during off-peak hours minimizes interruptions while working or having fun.
Many OS/applications even give you an option to select preferred times for installing updates.
By selecting times when the device isn't being used (like late night/early morning), you can ensure that your workflow remains unaffected while still enjoying timely software improvements.
Storage space
Ensure sufficient storage space
Having enough storage space is critical for successful automatic updates.
Otherwise, if there isn't enough space, downloads or installations may not complete properly, leaving you with outdated software versions on your device.
Regularly checking available storage and clearing unnecessary files helps maintain enough space for future updates, ensuring they go through smoothly without any errors.
Internet connection
Maintain a stable internet connection
A stable internet connection is important to download and install automatic updates seamlessly.
Interrupted connections can result in incomplete downloads or corrupted files.
These problems may impact the update process or the app's functionality if they are not addressed immediately by retrying the download after a stable connection is re-established.