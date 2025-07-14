Decoding the lowest all-out totals in Sri Lanka-Bangladesh T20Is

Bangladesh put up a dominant performance to level the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with an 83-run victory in the second match in Dambulla on Sunday. After losing the first game at Pallekele, Bangladesh made three changes and delivered a stellar performance. They batted first and set a challenging target of 178 runs before bundling out Sri Lanka for just 94 runs. On this note, let's look at the lowest all-out totals in SL-BAN T20Is.

#3 Bangladesh - 120/10 in Chattogram, 2014 It was the 2014 Chattogram T20I between the two sides as the hosts were folded for 120 while batting first (19.5 overs). Both their openers perished within the first 10 balls before Anamul Haque (26) and Shakib Al Hasan (12) did some repair work. However, they lost wickets in a cluster in the middle overs as Sabbir Rahman (26) and Mashrafe Mortaza (17) were their only other batters with double-digit scores. SL later won the duel by three wickets.

#2 Sri Lanka - 94/10 in Pallekele, 2025 Sri Lanka, in the aforementioned Pallekele game, crumbled in just 15.2 overs, with wickets falling at regular intervals. The downfall started when Kusal Mendis was run out by a direct hit from Shamim Hossain. Sri Lanka were reduced to 30/4 as four of their top five batters could not enter double digits. Pathum Nissanka (32) and Dasun Shanaka (20) were the only ones to score over 20 as SL were folded for 94 while chasing 178.