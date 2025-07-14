What's muscle tension dysphonia, condition affecting Backstreet Boys singer Brian

Brian Littrell, a member of the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys, recently revealed that he has been battling a serious vocal cord condition. The 50-year-old singer spoke about his struggle with muscle tension dysphonia (MTD), a voice disorder that has been affecting him since 2012. Despite these challenges, he and his bandmates have kicked off their much-awaited 21-concert Into The Millennium Las Vegas Sphere residency over the weekend.

Statement The artist is seeing a vocal therapist He recently told Parade, "I'm seeing a vocal therapist in California, so you know, it's starting to come out. It's starting to feel a little more natural. But, yeah, it's a work in progress. It always will be." "That's part of it, just managing it," he added.

Vocal struggle What is muscle tension dysphonia? Littrell first spoke about his vocal issues in a 2015 interview with The Seven Sees. He said, "That's when the symptoms kind of came up. It's called vocal tension dysphonia...where the muscles around my vocal cords...strangle me in a way and block the airflow." "It doesn't allow your vocal cords to work properly." "There's also another additional thing on top of that, it's called dystonia, which is a neurological signal that your brain sends to your voice to work."

Condition details Understanding MTD and its types MTD is caused by abnormal muscle activity around the larynx. Unlike structural issues like nodules or polyps, MTD isn't due to damaged tissue but excessive tension in the muscles that control speech. This can make tasks like speaking or singing feel difficult and strained. There are two types of MTD: primary (sans any underlying vocal cord abnormality) and secondary (which develops as a response to another vocal issue).

Condition impact Symptoms, risk factors, and causes The main symptom of MTD is a voice that sounds different. Other symptoms include vocal fatigue, difficulty controlling pitch and volume, and a strained sensation in the throat. Anyone can develop MTD, but it's most common in people who use their voice a lot, such as singers. Risk factors include vocal overuse/misuse, stress/anxiety, upper respiratory infections, gastroesophageal reflux (GERD), and poor posture/neck tension.