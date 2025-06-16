Haryana model's body found in Sonipat canal with throat cut
The body of a Haryana-based model, identified as Sheetal, was discovered with her throat slit in Sonipat on Monday. The victim worked in the Haryanvi music industry and was reported missing a few days ago.
Her body was found dumped in a canal during an investigation into her disappearance.
The motive behind this brutal murder remains unknown.
Investigation underway
The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are currently on the lookout for the culprits.
A missing person complaint was filed a few days ago, and during the investigation, her body was discovered in a canal near Khanda village, reported NDTV.
The identity of her killers is yet to be established.
Another incident
Similar case seen in Punjab last week
This gruesome discovery comes just a week after the body of social media influencer Kamal Kaur was found in a car parked at a university in Punjab.
The body, which was discovered on the back seat of a vehicle with Ludhiana registration plates, was initially unidentifiable due to decomposition.
A foul smell from the car led to a complaint and a subsequent police investigation.
Details
Kaur left home for a promotional event
According to the police, Kaur had left her home on June 9, telling her family she was going to Bathinda for a promotional event.
Her family had not heard from her since then.
Although she had been part of controversies due to her content and had received threats, the cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.