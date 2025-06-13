What's the story

The K-pop sensation BTS had an unofficial reunion on Friday, June 13, which marks their 12th anniversary.

All six members joined J-Hope at his concert, thereby reuniting following their military discharges.

Hope On The Stage Finale, on Friday evening, was held at Goyang Stadium in South Korea as part of the ongoing BTS FESTA celebrations.

Photos and videos of the members enjoying their lead dancer's concert have gone viral.