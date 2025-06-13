'BTS is back': All 6 members reunite at J-Hope's concert
The K-pop sensation BTS had an unofficial reunion on Friday, June 13, which marks their 12th anniversary.
All six members joined J-Hope at his concert, thereby reuniting following their military discharges.
Hope On The Stage Finale, on Friday evening, was held at Goyang Stadium in South Korea as part of the ongoing BTS FESTA celebrations.
Photos and videos of the members enjoying their lead dancer's concert have gone viral.
Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin reportedly set to perform
Two members, Jin and Jungkook, were seen on stage just hours before the show, leading to intense speculation that they might perform tonight.
Jungkook already took the stage by storm, while J-Hope unveiled his new track Killin It Girl.
Fans are calling this surprise appearance the ultimate Festa gift, with one user saying "OMG WHATTT.." and another adding "ARE WE ALREADY HAVING A REUNION, OMG."
4 members were discharged this week
On Tuesday, RM and V were discharged from military service, joining Jin and J-Hope, who returned to civilian life last year.
The next day, Jimin and Jungkook joined them. The group's seventh member, Suga, will be discharged on June 21, completing their military service journey. However, he was also present at the event wearing a mask.
Sadly, hours after Jungkook returned, a woman was arrested for trying to trespass into his home.