Top Darren Aronofsky's traumatizing scenes from his emotionally-intense disaster films

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 03, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Darren Aronofsky is a complex filmmaker who often uses a confrontational approach in his stories. His recent work The Whale made significant noise during the 95th Academy Awards, where Brendan Fraser took home the Best Actor award. His stories—like The Whale—explore complex psychological themes that audiences cannot forget. From his most epic disaster films, we have compiled the most emotionally jarring and traumatizing scenes.

'Requiem For A Dream' (2000)

It was Aronofsky's breakthrough film. The emotionally-intense drama deals with the harrowing effects of drug addiction on the psyche of four individuals. A devastating ending concludes the film. We see Sara (Ellen Burstyn) lying comatose as a nurse administers electroshock therapy; Harry (Jared Leto) amputates his arm; Tylor (Marlon Wayans) ends in prison; and Marion (Jennifer Connelly) engages in humiliating prostitution for money.

'Black Swan' (2010)

One of the most disturbing scenes in this film is Nina's (Natalie Portman) transformation into the Black Swan. She starts experiencing a series of hallucinations, while her body contorts in unnatural ways. As the scene progresses, Nina becomes more and more frenzied and ends up ripping off her clothes and throwing herself against the wall. Metaphorically, it showcases an artist's obsession with excellence.

'Mother!' (2017)

Featuring Academy-award-winning actors Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Mother! is Aronofsky's most extreme film. One of the most unsettling moments in the film is when the character "Mother" receives increasingly hostile visitors. Amid the intensifying chaos, she goes into labor and gives birth to a boy. Her husband immediately takes the baby and pushes him into the violent crowd, who eventually devours the baby.

'The Whale' (2022)

Aronofsky's The Whale has become the talk of the town with Fraser's portrayal of a reclusive and unhealthy English teacher. In a scene, Charlie who is almost on his deathbed due to his excessive weight—a whopping 600 pounds—eats incessantly till he almost chokes himself to death. It is truly a cinematic portrayal, but a brutally shocking scene that leaves the audience gasping for breath.