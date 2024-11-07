Summarize Simplifying... In short In a heartfelt letter, cricket legend Greg Chappell offered advice and encouragement to Prithvi Shaw, a talented young cricketer who's faced setbacks after a promising start.

Chappell was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad

Greg Chappell writes to Prithvi Shaw: 'Setbacks can shape career'

By Parth Dhall 01:29 pm Nov 07, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Former Australian cricket captain and ex-India coach, Greg Chappell, has thrown his weight behind Prithvi Shaw, who couldn't fit into Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad over fitness issues. In a letter to the Indian batter, Chappell said he understood Shaw's difficult situation. He added that such moments are often turning points for athletes, defining their careers and character.

Talent recognition

Chappell acknowledges Shaw's extraordinary talent

Chappell also acknowledged Shaw's exceptional talent in his letter, reminiscing about his performance for India's Under-19 team. He wrote, "I remember watching you play for India's Under-19 team, where you showcased an extraordinary talent and a spark that made it clear you were among the most exciting young cricketers of your time." He assured Shaw that those who recognize his potential are still keenly observing his journey.

Comeback stories

Chappell cites examples of successful comebacks

In his letter, Chappell also cited examples of legendary cricketers like Don Bradman and himself, who were dropped but fought their way back. He stressed that what defines greatness is not the absence of challenges but how one responds to them. "Even legends like Don Bradman experienced being dropped and having to fight their way back," he wrote.

Comeback advice

Chappell advises Shaw on making a comeback

Chappell backed Shaw, stating that he could still return to the Indian team, but it would require a "commitment to growth and change." He urged Shaw to take care of his body, get adequate rest, and build strength and focus. "The door back to the Indian team is open if you're willing to walk through it," Chappell wrote in his letter.

Discipline emphasis

Chappell emphasizes discipline and sacrifice in Shaw's journey

Chappell emphasized discipline and sacrifice in Shaw's journey back to the top. He wrote, "Elite athletes know that discipline and sacrifice are essential." He also spoke about the need for lifestyle changes, including diet and fitness. Chappell ended his letter by reiterating his belief in Shaw and offering his support for the young cricketer's journey back to prominence.

Shaw

A look at Shaw's journey

To recall, Shaw led India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2018. He broke a host of records before breaking into the national side that year. He even hammered a match-winning century on his Test debut (134 vs West Indies, Rajkot, 2018). However, Shaw was dropped from the Indian side following the 2020/21 Adelaide Test, where India perished for a record 36. Modest batting numbers and fitness issues have plave plaggued his career ever since.