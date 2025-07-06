F1 2025, Lando Norris wins the British GP: Key stats

McLaren 's Lando Norris has won his first British Grand Prix in a dramatic and rain-affected race at Silverstone. The victory came after teammate Oscar Piastri was handed a 10-second penalty for erratic driving during a safety car restart. Despite leading through heavy rain and incidents, Piastri lost the lead to Norris when he served his penalty during his final pit stop in the closing laps of the race.

McLaren Joy for McLaren duo Norris claimed his 4th race win this season and 8th overall. He also secured his 10th podium finish of the season and 36th overall in Formula 1. On the other hand, Piastri took his 20th podium finish in F1. This season, Piastri has claimed 10 podium finishes from 12 races, dominating the track. Notably, he has won 5 races this season.

Do you know? Hulkenberg claims podium, claims this record Veteran German driver Nico Hulkenberg took his first podium finish at the 239th attempt. As per BBC, he set a new record for the longest time before finishing in the top three - after a strong race for Sauber.

Drivers A look at the Driver Standings Piastri leads the 2025 Driver Standings with 234 points from 12 races. He is followed by Norris, who has 226 points. Max Verstappen, who finished fifth, owns 165 points and is behind the McLaren duo. Mercedes' George Russell is next with 147 points on board. Scuderia Ferrari's Leclerc is placed fifth (119 points) with Hamilton on 6th (103 points).

Do you know? A look at the Team Standings Champions McLaren top the Team Standings with 460 points after 12 races. Ferrari have 222 points and are 12 points above Mercedes (210). Red Bull Racing are next with 172 points. Williams complete the top 5 with 59 points.