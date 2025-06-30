Massive explosion at chemical factory in Telangana; 10 dead
A massive explosion rocked a chemical factory in the Patancheru industrial area near Hyderabad on Monday. The blast, which took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1, Medak, has killed 10 people, PTI reported. Over 20 workers were also seriously injured, and many others are feared trapped inside the facility.
According to reports, 11 fire engines have been rushed to the location, and firefighting efforts are ongoing. Rescue and search teams have also been dispatched to the site to locate the stranded workers. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. But "till now we haven't recovered any bodies, rescue operation is going on, we will update in some time," Superintendent of Police of Sangareddy, Paritosh Pankaj, said.
Migrant workers employed at industrial facility
According to eyewitnesses, the explosion caused workers to be catapulted in the air and fall several meters away. The manufacturing unit in the plant collapsed as a result of the blast, and fire spread to the adjacent structure within the factory premises. Several workers were near the reactor when it blew up. Migrant workers from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and other states were employed at the industrial facility.