Delhi to start seizing end-of-life petrol, diesel vehicles from tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, the Delhi government will begin impounding end-of-life (EOL) vehicles in public places. The move comes as part of a larger effort to tackle air pollution in the national capital. According to guidelines issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), petrol vehicles over 15 years old and diesel ones over 10 years old will be classified as EOL.

Implementation Fuel stations won't refuel these vehicles As per the CAQM guidelines, fuel stations in Delhi will not provide fuel to EOL vehicles. The directive also states that such vehicles found parked in public places will be impounded. To identify these EOL ones, around 500 fuel stations across the city have installed Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Technology How the system will work The ANPR cameras at fuel stations will read vehicle registration plates as they enter and compare the details with the central VAHAN database. This will help determine its age, fuel type, and registration. If a vehicle is identified as EOL, the system will alert fuel station staff not to refuel it. The violation will be recorded and sent to enforcement agencies for necessary action such as impounding or scrapping of the vehicle.

Fines Penalties on owners of EOL vehicles To deter the use of EOL models, penalties will be imposed on their owners. Owners of impounded four-wheelers shall be fined ₹10,000 while those with two-wheelers shall have to pay ₹5,000 along with towing and parking charges. They also need to submit an undertaking stating that these vehicles won't be used or parked in public places and would be removed from Delhi's jurisdiction.