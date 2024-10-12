Summarize Simplifying... In short In a bid to tackle peak-hour traffic, Delhi's government is considering a congestion tax at 13 key border locations.

This move mirrors global practices in cities like London, Singapore, and Stockholm, and is also being considered by Bengaluru.

As part of this initiative, Delhi is also improving road conditions and cracking down on overage vehicles to reduce pollution.

Funds are being allocated for this initiative

Delhi Government mulls congestion tax to tackle peak-hour traffic

By Akash Pandey 05:53 pm Oct 12, 202405:53 pm

What's the story The Delhi Government is mulling a congestion tax to ease traffic during peak hours. The "congestion pricing" strategy would see drivers being charged for using certain roads in the national capital during peak hours. Shahzad Alam, the Special Commissioner of Transport, confirmed that funds are being allocated for this and that they are working on what is called congestion pricing.

Implementation plan

Pilot phase to target 13 key locations

The congestion tax will first be implemented at 13 key locations on Delhi's borders during the pilot phase. This is in line with a recommendation of a parliamentary committee in 2017, which proposed imposing tolls on congested stretches in the capital. The idea was also floated in 2018 when then Lt. Governor Anil Baijal proposed charging vehicles entering high-traffic areas during peak hours.

National trend

Bengaluru considers similar strategy to manage traffic

Notably, Bengaluru is also mulling a similar congestion tax strategy, given its infamous traffic jams. According to a report titled 'Karnataka's Decade - Roadmap to $1 Trillion Economy,' the existing FASTag system could be used to collect congestion charges from non-exempt vehicles during peak hours. The move is similar to global practices in cities such as London, Singapore, and Stockholm, which have imposed congestion taxes to cut traffic and pollution.

Future plans

No timeline announced for congestion charge implementation

Though the Delhi government has not announced a timeline for the implementation of the congestion charge, it is committing to improving road conditions as part of this initiative. In a related effort to combat air pollution, the Delhi Transport Department has launched a crackdown on overage vehicles and de-registered more than 55 lakh such vehicles so far in the national capital.