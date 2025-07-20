South Africa's Rubin Hermann slams his maiden T20I half-century: Stats
What's the story
South Africa's Rubin Hermann helped his side beat Zimbabwe in the 4th encounter of the ongoing T20I tri-series which also involves New Zealand. The match in Harare saw SA chase down Zimbabwe's 144/6 in 17.3 overs. SA scored 145/3 as Hermann slammed his maiden T20I half-century. He was part of a 106-run stand alongside Rassie van der Dussen for the 3rd wicket. Here's more.
Knock
An aggressive knock and brilliant stand to down Zimbabwe
Wicketkeeeper-batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius was dismissed early on before Reeza Hendricks also perished leaving SA reeling at 22/2. A 106-run stand between Rassie and Hermann stole the show. The two were terrific and maintained a fine tempo to keep the scorecard moving. Hermann was the aggressor and attacked the spinners. On the other hand, Rassie was the anchor. Richard Ngarava ended Hermann's stay.
Stats
7th T20 fifty from the batter's blade
Hermann smashed 63 from 36 balls, striking at 175. He hit three fours and four sixes. This is now his maiden T20I fifty in what was his 3rd international appearance. He owns 109 runs at 36.33. As per ESPNcricinfo, overall in T20s, the batter owns 1,227 runs (50s: 7, 100s: 1) at 34.08. His strike rate is 132.50.