Rassie van der Dussen slams his 10th T20I fifty: Stats

Wicketkeeeper-batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius was dismissed early on before Reeza Hendricks also perished leaving SA reeling at 22/2. A 106-run stand between Rassie and Hermann stole the show. The two were terrific and maintained a fine tempo to keep the scorecard moving. Hermann fell for a brisk 36-ball 63 before Rassie completed his fifty. Alongside Dewald Brevis, the run chase was completed (17.3 overs).

Stats

41st T20 fifty, including 10 for South Africa for Rassie

Rassie scored an unbeaten 52 from 41 balls. He slammed six fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 228 T20s, the veteran batter has raced to a tally of 6,585 runs at 37.41. In addition to 5 tons, he now owns 41 fifties. For SA, he has scored 1,331 runs at 34.12 (50s: 10) from 53 matches (49 innings).