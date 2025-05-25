What's the story

Akila, the revered temple elephant of the Thiruvanaikoil Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple in Trichy, celebrated her 23rd birthday on Saturday.

The celebration was marked by traditional rituals and festive cheer, drawing large crowds of devotees.

Akila was born in 2002 and brought to the temple in 2011 during former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's tenure to assist with temple rituals and ceremonies.