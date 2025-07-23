Trouble sleeping? Try these bedtime stretches 

Incorporating stretches into your bedtime routine can help ease tension and promote relaxation. These simple exercises can prepare your body for a restful night's sleep by reducing stress and improving flexibility. Engaging in a few minutes of stretching before bed can also enhance circulation, which may contribute to better sleep quality. Here are four straightforward stretches that you can try to unwind and relax before hitting the sheets.

Stretch 1 Forward bend stretch The forward bend stretch is great for releasing tension from the back and shoulders. To do this stretch, stand with feet hip-width apart, slowly bend forward at the hips, and let your arms hang towards the floor. Keep knees slightly bent if necessary to avoid straining your lower back. Hold this position for about 30 seconds while taking deep breaths to relax fully.

Stretch 2 Cat-cow Pose The cat-cow pose is a gentle way to warm up the spine and relieve stress from the back muscles. Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling. Exhale as you round your spine (cat pose), tucking chin towards chest. Repeat this sequence five times.

Stretch 3 Child's pose Child's pose is another calming stretch that helps release tension in the lower back, hips, and thighs. How to do it: Kneel on the floor with big toes touching each other and sitting on heels. Extend arms forward as you lower torso between thighs, resting forehead on ground or mat if comfortable. Breathe deeply for 30 seconds to one minute while holding this position.