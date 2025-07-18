Page Loader
A beginner's guide to paper quilling
A beginner's guide to paper quilling

By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 18, 2025
11:19 am
What's the story

For those unaware, paper quilling is the art of rolling, shaping, and gluing strips of paper to form decorative designs. Although the craft has been around for centuries, it still fascinates enthusiasts with its intricate patterns and versatility. Be it a beginner or an experienced crafter, there's something for everyone in this endless paper quilling world.

Basic tools

Essential tools for beginners

To begin with paper quilling, you need a few basic tools. A slotted tool helps in rolling the paper strips with ease. Tweezers come in handy to hold small pieces and place them accurately. A glue applicator ensures the precise application without mess. Lastly, having a ruler/template can help you maintain uniformity in your designs.

Paper selection

Choosing the right paper

The choice of paper is important in quilling crafts. You can find standard quilling papers in various widths and colors, giving you a wide range of options to design. While thicker papers are more stable, they can be difficult to roll tightly. Thinner papers are flexible but require careful handling to avoid tearing.

Shape techniques

Techniques for creating shapes

Mastering basic shapes is the key to paper quilling. Circles are made by rolling the strips tightly, teardrops are pinched at one end of a circle, marquises are pinched at both ends of the circle forming a pointed shape. This knowledge helps crafters create complicated patterns with time.

Advanced tips

Tips for advanced designs

For those wanting to take their skills to the next level, playing with three-dimensional structures can be fulfilling. Layering different shapes adds depth and dimension to your work. Adding mixed media elements like beads or sequins can make things visually appealing even more, opening up new avenues for artistic expression in the world of paper quilling crafts.