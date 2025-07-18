A beginner's guide to paper quilling

For those unaware, paper quilling is the art of rolling, shaping, and gluing strips of paper to form decorative designs. Although the craft has been around for centuries, it still fascinates enthusiasts with its intricate patterns and versatility. Be it a beginner or an experienced crafter, there's something for everyone in this endless paper quilling world.

Basic tools Essential tools for beginners To begin with paper quilling, you need a few basic tools. A slotted tool helps in rolling the paper strips with ease. Tweezers come in handy to hold small pieces and place them accurately. A glue applicator ensures the precise application without mess. Lastly, having a ruler/template can help you maintain uniformity in your designs.

Paper selection Choosing the right paper The choice of paper is important in quilling crafts. You can find standard quilling papers in various widths and colors, giving you a wide range of options to design. While thicker papers are more stable, they can be difficult to roll tightly. Thinner papers are flexible but require careful handling to avoid tearing.

Shape techniques Techniques for creating shapes Mastering basic shapes is the key to paper quilling. Circles are made by rolling the strips tightly, teardrops are pinched at one end of a circle, marquises are pinched at both ends of the circle forming a pointed shape. This knowledge helps crafters create complicated patterns with time.