Word of the Day: Futile
What's the story
"Futile" is an adjective that means something is useless or has no chance of success. If an action or effort is futile, it won't bring the desired result, no matter how hard you try. It often describes attempts, hopes, or efforts that are seen as pointless or ineffective.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "futile" comes from the Latin word futilis, meaning "worthless." It entered English in the 16th century. At first, it described things that couldn't hold anything, like a container with holes. Over time, it took on a deeper meaning of being unproductive, hopeless, or without real value or purpose.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'futile'
Some common adjective synonyms for futile include: useless, pointless, hopeless, vain, ineffective, fruitless, unproductive, and meaningless. These words describe efforts, plans, or actions that don't succeed or are unlikely to bring any helpful results, even with time or energy spent.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here are some ways to use "futile" in sentences: "All his efforts to fix the old phone were 'futile.'" "It's 'futile' to argue when no one is listening." "They made a 'futile' attempt to stop the flood with sandbags."
Writing
Why use the word
"Futile" is a useful word when writing about failure, disappointment, or efforts that don't lead anywhere. It helps clearly express that no matter what is done, the result will be the same, nothing. It's perfect for describing hopeless situations, failed plans, or when something feels like a waste of time.