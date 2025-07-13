Word of the Day: Futile

"Futile" is an adjective that means something is useless or has no chance of success. If an action or effort is futile, it won't bring the desired result, no matter how hard you try. It often describes attempts, hopes, or efforts that are seen as pointless or ineffective.

Origin Origin of the word The word "futile" comes from the Latin word futilis, meaning "worthless." It entered English in the 16th century. At first, it described things that couldn't hold anything, like a container with holes. Over time, it took on a deeper meaning of being unproductive, hopeless, or without real value or purpose.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'futile' Some common adjective synonyms for futile include: useless, pointless, hopeless, vain, ineffective, fruitless, unproductive, and meaningless. These words describe efforts, plans, or actions that don't succeed or are unlikely to bring any helpful results, even with time or energy spent.

Usage Sentence usage Here are some ways to use "futile" in sentences: "All his efforts to fix the old phone were 'futile.'" "It's 'futile' to argue when no one is listening." "They made a 'futile' attempt to stop the flood with sandbags."