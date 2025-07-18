'Not…single soul will survive': 40 Bengaluru schools receive bomb threats  

At least 40 private schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats on Friday morning. The anonymous threats were sent via email from the ID "roadkill333@atomicmail.io." The sender claimed to have planted several explosives with trinitrotoluene (TNT) in classrooms. The message read: "I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive."

Mail I truly hate my life: Sender The mail further read, "I will gladly laugh when I watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children." "I will commit suicide after the news kick in. I will slit my throat and slit my wrists. I was never truly helped, psychiatrists, psychologists...You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans.. . Please give a copy of the message to the press/media."

Security measures Police on high alert in Bengaluru The Bengaluru City Police quickly responded to the threats by deploying multiple teams to the schools. Bomb Disposal Squad personnel were also called in to carry out thorough checks on the school premises. This incident comes after more than 20 schools in Delhi received similar bomb threats earlier on Friday. The affected schools include St. Xaviers in Civil Lines, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, Abhinav Public School in Rohini, and The Sovereign School in Rohini, among others.